HOUSTON – As satisfying as a hot plate piled high with roast turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce might be, nothing feeds the soul more on Thanksgiving than giving back to the city you love so much. This year, skip the tryptophan-induced food coma and give back while giving thanks with one of these Thanksgiving volunteer opportunities.

Get behind the wheel and help a nonprofit deliver holiday meals to around 13,000 homebound seniors in the Houston area on Thanksgiving morning. Not an early bird? Don’t fret. You can donate to Meal on Wheels to help the nonprofit ensure they have the funds to feed their thousands of clients on Turkey day.

Houston community outreach program helps thousands enjoy Thanksgiving at the annual Super Feast, Nov. 22, 2018.

Help nonprofit City Wide Club feed thousands of people at its annual Thanksgiving Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day. At this extra special event, those in need not only get a warm meal but also receive clothing, shoes, blankets, medical exams, haircuts, vehicles, new toys and more. Volunteers will prepare and serve food, distribute new and donated items and help run the event.

For some 20 years, Operation Turkey has worked to ensure everyone gets a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. At various locations throughout Houston, help prepare, package and deliver food to those less fortunate on Thanksgiving day. Is your spirit of service at odds with your jam-packed holiday schedule? No worries, attend the Turkey Tailgate at Grace Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for a chance to give back. Sort through donations and prepare food for the big day.

Volunteer opportunities with the Houston Food Bank run the gamut. Help the food bank in the days leading up to Thanksgiving by working in the warehouse or assisting with meal prep and packaging.

For 13 years, Kids Meals has worked to feed area children who are too young to receive free breakfast and lunch services through their schools. It serves children who aren’t old enough for Kindergarten. Each day, volunteers pack close to 3,000 lunches. During holiday months, that number doubles. The organization is always in need of volunteers to pack bag lunches, as well as to deliver meals.

This year marks the sixth that Houston Police Officer Sheldon Theragood has helped to clothe and supply area homeless with toiletries the day before Thanksgiving. Officer Theragood mentors local youth who help to provide food and other items to homeless men and women as part of his outreach. Theragood Deeds will distribute the items Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Loaves and Fishes, located 2009 Congress Street.

Officer TheraGood said he needs more warm weather clothing to distribute.