How to survive hosting Thanksgiving: Day-by-day agenda

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving can be a hectic day for anyone, but even more so for those who are hosting.

The best way to prepare is to be prepared; don't procrastinate. Surprisingly, there are many tasks a host can complete starting five days before Thanksgiving.

Here's our day-by-day agenda that will leave you with little to do on the holiday.

5 days until Thanksgiving: Saturday, Nov. 21

Make your lists!

Guestlist: ask guests to see if/what they are bringing

Grocery lists: dry goods list to be purchased this day, food list

Shop for dry goods: decor, napkins, canned ingredients

4 days until Thanksgiving: Sunday. Nov. 22

Prep baked goods: Make dough, pie crusts, etc.

3 days until Thanksgiving: Monday, Nov. 23

Set the table

VERY IMPORTANT! If frozen, defrost turkey

2 days until Thanksgiving: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Set out serving dishes and determine table placement

Make a list of all dishes, cook times, create a cooking schedule

1 day until Thanksgiving: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Avoid big crowds, get to the grocery store early!

Prep anything that can be done in advance

Clean all vegetables and produce, chop ingredients for stuffing

Prepare appetizers

Finish all baking

Set out pan and ensure you have all cooking essentials needed for Thursday morning

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 26