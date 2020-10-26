Ask 2: Is there a website I can go to, to find out if my mail-in ballot was received and counted?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is there a website I can go to, to find out if my mail-in ballot was received and counted?

Answer: Yes, registered Harris County voters can track their ballot online through the Harris Votes website or by clicking here.

To look up your mail-in ballot activity, you must provide your last name, date of birth and driver’s license or state I.D. number or last four digits of your social security number.

If you have further questions regarding the status of your mail-in ballot, call the Election Help Line at (713) 755-6965.

