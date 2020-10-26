Ask 2: If I can’t find my voter registration card, can I still vote in Texas?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: If I can’t find my voter registration card, can I still vote?

Answer: Yes, registered Texas voters can still cast their ballots without a voter registration card as long as they present any of the seven valid forms of photo ID, according to representatives from the Harris County Tax Office and the Fort Bend County Elections and Voter Registration Department.

If you have lost your card and would like to request a new one you must notify your county’s voter registrar in writing.

To access a list with contact information of all voter registrars in the state, click here.

Texas voters automatically receive a new card every two years if they haven’t moved from the address at which they are registered, according to VoteTexas.gov.

To confirm your voter registration status, click here.

