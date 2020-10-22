Texas Supreme Court allows drive-thru voting in Harris County to proceed

HOUSTON – The Texas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that drive-thru voting can proceed in Harris County.

The court denied a request by Republicans for an emergency motion aimed at stopping people from casting their ballots from their vehicles.

Justice John Phillip Devine delivered a dissent.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said in a statement posted on Twitter that he is happy with the result and he hopes this means that drive-thru voting will be available to Harris County voters in the future.

"Once again, the law is on our side. The Court's decision to uphold the legality of Drive-Thru Voting as a safe and convenient way to vote underscores that this November, democracy is on the ballot. " (1/4) — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 22, 2020

