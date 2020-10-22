86ºF

Decision 2020

Texas Supreme Court allows drive-thru voting in Harris County to proceed

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – The Texas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that drive-thru voting can proceed in Harris County.

The court denied a request by Republicans for an emergency motion aimed at stopping people from casting their ballots from their vehicles.

Justice John Phillip Devine delivered a dissent.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said in a statement posted on Twitter that he is happy with the result and he hopes this means that drive-thru voting will be available to Harris County voters in the future.

This developing story will be updated.

