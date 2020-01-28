Voters to decide 2 Texas House races Tuesday

HOUSTON – Voters in parts of Harris and Fort Bend counties will head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent them in the Texas House.

Here is a closer look at the two races.

Texas House 28

The candidates for the Texas House District 28 race being decided Jan. 28, 2020 are seen in this graphic. (KPRC)

In Fort Bend County, voters will pick between Democrat Eliz Markowitz and Republican Gary Gates to represent Texas House District 28. Markowitz is an educator, while Gates is a businessman.

Analysts are watching the race closely for signs of what may happen during the 2020 general election in November.

Texas House 148

The candidates for the Texas House District 148 race being decided Jan. 28, 2020 are seen in this graphic. (KPRC)

In Harris County, voters are choosing between Democrat Anna Eastman and Republican Luis LaRotta to represent Texas House District 148. Eastman is a former member of the Houston Independent School District board, while LaRotta is a Navy veteran.

Find a polling place

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Harris County voters can find a polling place at HarrisVotes.com, while Fort Bend County voters can find a polling place at FortBendCountyTX.gov.

This story will be updated with results Tuesday night.