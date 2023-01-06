🔒Ready to ice skate the night away at Discovery Green? Here’s your chance to win tickets, Insiders!

Discovery Green is giving two lucky KPRC 2 Insiders the chance to win a five-pack of tickets to glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green.

Scroll down and enter now for your chance to win.

The Discovery Green tickets are valid Monday through Thursday. The tickets expire on Jan. 26, 2023.

Here are a couple of things to remember about the attraction before you enter:

Skaters must sign a waiver.

All skaters must have a ticket to enter the venue. (Skating guests under the age of 12 may have one parent or guardian accompany them.)

Have questions about the ice rink?

Go to discoverygreen.com/ice-faq. For tickets and more information, go to DiscoveryGreen.com.

Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 p.m. CST on Jan. 6, 2023. Deadline to enter is 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023.

