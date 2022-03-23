🔒 Click2Win: Here’s your chance to secure tickets to see the Houston Cougars play in the Sweet 16 in San Antonio tomorrow!

(LM Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, center, holds up the championship trophy after his team defeated Memphis 71-53, to win an NCAA college basketball game for the American Athletic Conference tournament championship, in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Excited about the University of Houston’s upcoming men’s basketball game in the Sweet 16?

Insiders, here’s your chance to win free tickets to tomorrow night’s big NCAA Tournament game against Arizona. The game will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Tip-off is currently scheduled for 8:59 p.m. Central Time.

One winner will receive a 3-pack of tickets while another will win two tickets. You can enter once during the entry period, which ends at 8 p.m. TONIGHT!

Tell your friends, because there’s just a short window to enter to win!

Good luck, y’all!

Can’t see the entry form? Click here.

OFFICIAL RULES