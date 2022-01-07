🔒 Nod of approval for Houston: These Clutch, Toro, and Dynamo Diesel bobbleheads have hit the market and KPRC 2 Insider is giving away a set

HOUSTON – New officially licensed, limited-edition Knucklehead Bobbleheads of Houston Rockets mascot Clutch, Houston Texans mascot Toro, and Houston Dynamo mascot Dynamo Diesel were released in December, but members of KPRC 2 Insider have the opportunity to enter our giveaway for a chance to win all of them, including a previous release of a Knucklehead Bobblehead of Houston Astros mascot Orbit.

ENTER HERE BEFORE FRIDAY, JAN. 14 AT 11 A.M.

If you’d like to purchase the bobbleheads from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The bobbleheads are $30 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

Houston Rockets mascot Clutch Knucklehead Bobblehead, released on Dec. 10, 2021. (Knucklehead Bobbleheads)

Houston Texans mascot Toro Knucklehead Bobblehead, released on Dec. 10, 2021. (Knucklehead Bobbleheads)

Houston Dynamo mascot Dynamo Diesel Knucklehead Bobblehead, released on Dec. 10, 2021. (Knucklehead Bobbleheads)

These bobbleheads join the previously released Knucklehead Bobblehead of Orbit from the Houston Astros. Orbit is available for pre-order with expected shipping in May.

Bobbleheads of Houston sports teams' mascots. (Knucklehead Bobbleheads)

“Bobbleheads make the perfect gift for any fan and we’re excited that these bobbleheads featuring three of Houston’s favorite mascots arrived just in time for the holidays,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

The bobbleheads were produced by FOCO.