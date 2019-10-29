Whataburger releases cowboy boots featuring orange theme, beloved burger joint's logo

The men's and women's Whataburger boots, as seen on the Whatastore website.

HOUSTON - Whataburger and Justin Boots have released boots for men and women featuring the Whataburger logo.

The boots are $249.99 per pair with free shipping. The boots are already selling out in certain sizes.

The women's boots are described this way: "You'll never look at your boot collection the same again. Represent who you are and what you love -- all while flaunting your good taste in these women's pointed toe leather Justin Boots."

The men's boots, which appear to have been inspired by Whataburger fans, are described this way: "You asked. We answered. Here they are in all their orange, custom-made, Whataburger-stitched glory. These men's square-toe leather Justin Boots are now available."

Whataburger sold a majority stake in the company to a Chicago bank in June.

