Top 12 Houston restaurants of 2018

By Tanji Patton

Fig & Olive

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 restaurants in Houston of 2018, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

  1. Avondale Food & Wine
    240 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
    http://avondalefoodandwine.com
    'Tis the season for butternut squash and you can't go wrong with a dish of their handmade roasted butternut squash ravioli.
     
  2. Eunice
    3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77098
    832-491-1717
    https://www.eunicerestaurant.com
    This new Cajun-Creole spot is creating quite the buzz around town. What to try -- the blue crab tartine with avocado, ravigote, and petite herbs is a winner!
     
  3. Feges BBQ
    3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston, TX 77046
    832-409-6118
    https://www.fegesbbq.com
    BBQ is truly a labor of love but this husband-and-wife operation have nailed down some winning recipes for their perfectly prepared meats and creative sides.
     
  4. Fig & Olive
    5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-2500, Houston, TX 77056
    832-632-6632
    https://www.figandolive.com
    Fig & Olive offers a bountiful menu centered around olive oils and ingredients carefully selected to showcase the cuisine of the French Riviera. Make sure to put this one on your list!
     
  5. Kulture
    701 Avenida De Las Americas A, Houston, TX 77010
    713-357-9697
    https://www.instagram.com/kulture_houston
    Don't leave without trying the "Fried Poussin" in the seafood cream sauce served with a crawfish popover and celery zucchini.
     
  6. Mona Fresh Food Italian
    19355 Katy Fwy #500, Houston, TX 77094
    832-321-4830
    http://monaitalianfood.com
    Transport yourself to the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy where you can find Piadina stands around every corner. What to try -- a Piadina of course! 
     
  7. Nobu
    5115 Westheimer Rd suite c-3515, Houston, TX 77056
    832-987-2599
    https://www.noburestaurants.com/houston/home-2/
    Looking for something light? Go for the Baby Spinach Salad laced with succulent sweet shrimp and dotted with dried miso.
     
  8. Phat Eatery
    23119 Colonial Pkwy b2, Katy, TX 77449
    832-913-6382
    Scratch-made Malaysian street food can be found at this Katy hot spot. Try the charcoal-grilled beef or chicken satay -- it's the perfect meal to sit down with or to take on the go. Warning: the peanut sauce is highly addicting, eat with caution! 
     
  9. Poitin
    2313 Edwards St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77007
    713-470-6686
    https://www.poitinhouston.com
    Four words: Crispy Fried Duck Legs. You can't leave without trying their Crispy Fried Duck Legs drizzled with a pomegranate-molasses-ginger glaze, served with chili potatoes and a watercress/radish salad.
     
  10. Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
    23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130, Katy, TX 77494
    281-394-7156
    https://www.tobiuosushibar.com
    Chef Mike Lim's menu can be rather adventurous with menu items like flame-seared foie gras to savory bone marrow with pineapple soy, chives and tempura flakes. Whatever you decide eat, make sure to add a Tuna Poke Roll to your order -- it's the perfect sharable.
     
  11. TRIS
    24 Waterway Ave Suite #125, The Woodlands, TX 77380
    281-203-5641
    https://triswoodlands.com
    Chef Austin Simmons' Shrimp Tom Yum Soup is a beautifully balanced aromatic infusion of flavors, ingredients, and textures meshing together in harmony, all in a single bowl.  
     
  12. UB Preserv
    1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
    346-406-5923
    http://www.ubpreserv.com
    The NYC Style Snack Plate -- This perfect plate is filled with smoked fish dip, creamed onions, hash brown, smoked trout and zesty firecrackers.  

 

 

