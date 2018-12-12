Top 12 Houston restaurants of 2018

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 restaurants in Houston of 2018, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Avondale Food & Wine

240 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

http://avondalefoodandwine.com

'Tis the season for butternut squash and you can't go wrong with a dish of their handmade roasted butternut squash ravioli.

Eunice

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77098

832-491-1717

https://www.eunicerestaurant.com

This new Cajun-Creole spot is creating quite the buzz around town. What to try -- the blue crab tartine with avocado, ravigote, and petite herbs is a winner!

Feges BBQ

3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston, TX 77046

832-409-6118

https://www.fegesbbq.com

BBQ is truly a labor of love but this husband-and-wife operation have nailed down some winning recipes for their perfectly prepared meats and creative sides.

Fig & Olive

5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-2500, Houston, TX 77056

832-632-6632

https://www.figandolive.com

Fig & Olive offers a bountiful menu centered around olive oils and ingredients carefully selected to showcase the cuisine of the French Riviera. Make sure to put this one on your list!

Kulture

701 Avenida De Las Americas A, Houston, TX 77010

713-357-9697

https://www.instagram.com/kulture_houston

Don't leave without trying the "Fried Poussin" in the seafood cream sauce served with a crawfish popover and celery zucchini.

Mona Fresh Food Italian

19355 Katy Fwy #500, Houston, TX 77094

832-321-4830

http://monaitalianfood.com

Transport yourself to the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy where you can find Piadina stands around every corner. What to try -- a Piadina of course!

Nobu

5115 Westheimer Rd suite c-3515, Houston, TX 77056

832-987-2599

https://www.noburestaurants.com/houston/home-2/

Looking for something light? Go for the Baby Spinach Salad laced with succulent sweet shrimp and dotted with dried miso.

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Pkwy b2, Katy, TX 77449

832-913-6382

Scratch-made Malaysian street food can be found at this Katy hot spot. Try the charcoal-grilled beef or chicken satay -- it's the perfect meal to sit down with or to take on the go. Warning: the peanut sauce is highly addicting, eat with caution!

Poitin

2313 Edwards St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77007

713-470-6686

https://www.poitinhouston.com

Four words: Crispy Fried Duck Legs. You can't leave without trying their Crispy Fried Duck Legs drizzled with a pomegranate-molasses-ginger glaze, served with chili potatoes and a watercress/radish salad.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130, Katy, TX 77494

281-394-7156

https://www.tobiuosushibar.com

Chef Mike Lim's menu can be rather adventurous with menu items like flame-seared foie gras to savory bone marrow with pineapple soy, chives and tempura flakes. Whatever you decide eat, make sure to add a Tuna Poke Roll to your order -- it's the perfect sharable.

TRIS

24 Waterway Ave Suite #125, The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-203-5641

https://triswoodlands.com

Chef Austin Simmons' Shrimp Tom Yum Soup is a beautifully balanced aromatic infusion of flavors, ingredients, and textures meshing together in harmony, all in a single bowl.

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

346-406-5923

http://www.ubpreserv.com

The NYC Style Snack Plate -- This perfect plate is filled with smoked fish dip, creamed onions, hash brown, smoked trout and zesty firecrackers.

