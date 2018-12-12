HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 restaurants in Houston of 2018, according to Good Taste.
PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston Restaurants of 2018
Listed in alphabetical order:
- Avondale Food & Wine
240 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
http://avondalefoodandwine.com
'Tis the season for butternut squash and you can't go wrong with a dish of their handmade roasted butternut squash ravioli.
- Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77098
832-491-1717
https://www.eunicerestaurant.com
This new Cajun-Creole spot is creating quite the buzz around town. What to try -- the blue crab tartine with avocado, ravigote, and petite herbs is a winner!
- Feges BBQ
3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston, TX 77046
832-409-6118
https://www.fegesbbq.com
BBQ is truly a labor of love but this husband-and-wife operation have nailed down some winning recipes for their perfectly prepared meats and creative sides.
- Fig & Olive
5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-2500, Houston, TX 77056
832-632-6632
https://www.figandolive.com
Fig & Olive offers a bountiful menu centered around olive oils and ingredients carefully selected to showcase the cuisine of the French Riviera. Make sure to put this one on your list!
- Kulture
701 Avenida De Las Americas A, Houston, TX 77010
713-357-9697
https://www.instagram.com/kulture_houston
Don't leave without trying the "Fried Poussin" in the seafood cream sauce served with a crawfish popover and celery zucchini.
- Mona Fresh Food Italian
19355 Katy Fwy #500, Houston, TX 77094
832-321-4830
http://monaitalianfood.com
Transport yourself to the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy where you can find Piadina stands around every corner. What to try -- a Piadina of course!
- Nobu
5115 Westheimer Rd suite c-3515, Houston, TX 77056
832-987-2599
https://www.noburestaurants.com/houston/home-2/
Looking for something light? Go for the Baby Spinach Salad laced with succulent sweet shrimp and dotted with dried miso.
- Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Pkwy b2, Katy, TX 77449
832-913-6382
Scratch-made Malaysian street food can be found at this Katy hot spot. Try the charcoal-grilled beef or chicken satay -- it's the perfect meal to sit down with or to take on the go. Warning: the peanut sauce is highly addicting, eat with caution!
- Poitin
2313 Edwards St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77007
713-470-6686
https://www.poitinhouston.com
Four words: Crispy Fried Duck Legs. You can't leave without trying their Crispy Fried Duck Legs drizzled with a pomegranate-molasses-ginger glaze, served with chili potatoes and a watercress/radish salad.
- Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130, Katy, TX 77494
281-394-7156
https://www.tobiuosushibar.com
Chef Mike Lim's menu can be rather adventurous with menu items like flame-seared foie gras to savory bone marrow with pineapple soy, chives and tempura flakes. Whatever you decide eat, make sure to add a Tuna Poke Roll to your order -- it's the perfect sharable.
- TRIS
24 Waterway Ave Suite #125, The Woodlands, TX 77380
281-203-5641
https://triswoodlands.com
Chef Austin Simmons' Shrimp Tom Yum Soup is a beautifully balanced aromatic infusion of flavors, ingredients, and textures meshing together in harmony, all in a single bowl.
- UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
346-406-5923
http://www.ubpreserv.com
The NYC Style Snack Plate -- This perfect plate is filled with smoked fish dip, creamed onions, hash brown, smoked trout and zesty firecrackers.
