Precautionary recall issued for H-E-B sliced salad olives

SAN ANTONIO - A precautionary recall has been voluntarily issued for H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives due to the possible presence of glass in the product, the company announced.

H-E-B officials said the precautionary recall is for H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives in 10-ounce glass jars with a best by date of Nov. 3, 2019, with a UPC of 4122094866.

No injuries have been reported due to the incident, which customers reported to H-E-B, officials said. All products related to the recall were sold at H-E-B's Texas stores and were removed from store shelves.

"H-E-B is working closely with its H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives manufacturer to ensure all safety measures are being taken when manufacturing the product," the company said.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Officials said customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

