Houston gets its first-ever dessert cereal bar! Popfancy opens on Bellaire Boulevard

HOUSTON - Sweet breakfast anyone?

Popfancy officially opened its flagship store Saturday on Bellaire Boulevard, where customers were able to experience Houston's first-ever dessert cereal bar at the grand opening.

You ask #htx to come thru, and they did not disappoint! Thank you for joining us to celebrate our Grand Opening Party... Posted by Popfancy Pops on Sunday, 3 November 2019

The creamery is known for its cute holographic containers and its signature and handcrafted ice pops, which are topped with a variety of cereals of your choosing. Popfancy uses fresh ingredients and organic sweeteners on a daily basis, according to its website.

Its pops are hand-selected at the peak of the season, which means the menu options will change to reflect its "green-thumb" approach to cooking. Its pops do not contain preservatives, fillers, dyes or artificial sweeteners.

From Mangonada to pineapple mojito pops, what you see is what you get.

Popfancy has even caught the eye of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Thank for stopping by @houstonmayor Mayor Turner! Pucker up, that's our strawberry lemonade 🍓🍋 #houstonkoreanfestival #koreanfestival #popfancypops #houston #htx #houstontexas Posted by Popfancy Pops on Saturday, 5 October 2019

The creamery also launched its new Waffle Pop, a waffle loaded with your choice of syrups and toppings.

Check out its desserts below:

