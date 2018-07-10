Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven on 7/11

HOUSTON - Free Slurpee Day is here once again.

On Wednesday, July 11... 7/11 (get it?)... anyone can walk into a 7-Eleven store and receive a FREE small Slurpee! That's right, F-R-E-E. Any flavor, including the new Cap'n Crunch Crunchberry Slurpee released last month.

Just head to the closest 7-Eleven between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT on July 11 and a small serving of icy goodness is all yours. (while supplies last)

"Free Slurpee Day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike," Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president, said in a statement. "7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers."

The only problem is, you're going to have to drive outside of Houston to get a free Slurpee.

The nearest 7-11 locations are in Sugar Land (5700 New Territory Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479) and in Alvin (2480 S. Highway 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX 77511), according to the 7-11 store location map.

After that, you're looking at San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Dallas.

