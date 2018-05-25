Celebrate National Wine Day with these Houston-area deals

HOUSTON - National Wine Day is Friday, and you can celebrate with these great deals on sweet vino.

At Max's Wine Dive at 4730 Washington Ave, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., you can browse their wine “garage sale.” They say you can expect killer deals on bottles for retail sale. They'll also have $5 wines by the glass.

The Tasting Room in Uptown Park and City Centre has happy hour prices all day, including $5 wine by the glass and half-off other select glasses.

Whole Foods is having a rose wine sale. They're offering 20 percent off all of the rose wines in the store.

Perry’s Steakhouse locations have a special deal on its Perry Reserve Chardonnay. You can enjoy a bottle with two dinner or lunch entrees for $42, regularly $60.

Check out Houston Food Finder for more National Wine Day deals.

