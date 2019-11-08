6 free things, events to take advantage of this weekend

HOUSTON - Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't get out and enjoy some free events around town.

Here are some of the happenings for this weekend:

In honor of Veterans Day, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is offering a complimentary 3-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special to veterans and active military Sunday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when accompanied by a guest who purchases an entrée or Sunday Supper Special. The free Sunday Supper for veterans and active military features a choice of soup or salad, followed by the delicious slow-smoked, caramelized pork chop and the decadent Dessert Trio including Vanilla Bean Crème Brulée, Chocolate Crunch and Praline Cheesecake, a perfect salute to the special occasion.

The offer will be available at all Perry's Steakhouse & Grille locations including Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands in the greater Houston area. You can make your reservation on the website. Each U.S. active or former Military I.D. are required to receive this special offer and must be accompanied by at least one guest purchasing an entrée or a $39 Sunday Supper Special. This offer is not available for private dining and does not include tax and gratuity.

Hair Saloon for men is offering free haircuts on Veterans Day for all veterans and active-duty military.

To book an appointment for Veterans Day you can go to the company website.

Friday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., check out the Night Market at Asia Society Texas. The event draws inspiration from East and Southeast Asian night markets. There will be 20 food vendors and trucks, a Beer Garden featuring five Asian beers, local vendors selling jewelry, art, homegoods and toys and a Japanese-style carnival for kids and adults. To prepare for the cold weather, they will also have standing heaters, hot chocolate and hot cider.

If you're looking for a good laugh, the Draughts & Laughs Comedy Night is happening Friday at the Klaus Brewing Company at 10142 Jones Road. It starts at 7 p.m. There is no cover. The laughs are free, but you'll have to shell out some cash for your draughts.

For some good fall fun, check out Harvest Fest in Richmond on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harvest Green model home park. There will be inflatables, a pie-eating contest, farm tours, yard games, food trucks, face painting and pumpkin decorating.

The 30th annual Native American Championship Pow Wow begins Saturday at Traders Village. The two-day event features colorful tribal dance contests, authentic Native American foods, an arts & crafts show, and other fun things to do. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but parking will cost $4.

