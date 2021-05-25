EV curious? 5 things to know before buying an electric vehicle

Electric car shopping? Here are 5 things you need to know

HOUSTON – Electric vehicles are gaining in popularity.

There are now more options for drivers, including an EV pickup truck. While you may be curious about owning an electric vehicle, there are a few things you should know before taking the plunge.

We are looking into the five top questions people have about owning and buying an electric vehicle.

It’s 7:30 in the morning and Shanoop Kothari is climbing into his Tesla electric car. This is the fourth electric car he’s owned in the past 10 years. What does he love about it? For one, the car is fast.

“Faster than you need to go,” Kothari said. ”The speed is ridiculous.”

Kothari also loves never having to go to the gas station. He saves about $2,600 a year in fuel costs since all he pays to power the car is electricity.

“The first thing people ask me is did your electricity bill change? I couldn’t see a difference,” Kothari said. “It might be a few dollars a month?”

Electric Vehicles are now more accessible

