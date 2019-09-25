Map shows where to find pumpkin patch fun across Houston area

HOUSTON - Fall is officially here Houston, which means it's time to go have some family fun at a pumpkin patch.

Below is a map of different pumpkin patch locations in and around the city where you can snap some adorable photos of you and your little ones:

Here's a list of the activities, dates and prices offered at the most popular pumpkin patches on our map:

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo offers activities including a monster mural, a spooky stamp station, a DJ and candy-corn maze stations.

When: October 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27. Friday's from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: All activities are included with Zoo admission. Free for Houston Zoo members.

Nature Discovery Center (Bellaire, Texas)

At Nature Discovery Center you can find festival games, horse drawn wagons, a bouncy house and an obstacle course, among many other activities.

When: October 19-20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days

Cost: Free, activities start at 75 cents

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm (Spring, Texas)

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm offers eight attractions. You can enjoy food and desserts like shaved ice and funnel cakes in the picnic area. Pets are welcome.

When: Weekends in October. Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: $7 per person, ages 2 and under have free admission. Pumpkins and attraction tickets will be sold separately.

Dewberry Farm (Brookshire, Texas)

Dewberry Farm offers over 50 activities and attractions for all ages, including a corn maze, wagon rides, flower picking and firework shows.

When: Open weekends only, from September 28 through November 10.

Hours: Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Old MacDonald's Farm (Humble, Texas)

Old MacDonald's Farm pumpkin patch begins in October. It also offers other activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, train rides and even has a swimming pool.

Hours: Open daily starting at 10 a.m.

Cost: $12 plus tax per person, babies under 18 months old have free admission

Halter Inc.

Halter's annual pumpkin patch raises funds to help special needs children by using miniature horses as pet therapy. Activities and attractions include a haunted trail, a stock yard maze, duck races, face paintings, among others.

When: Every weekend in October, Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday noon - 5 p.m.

Cost: $5 per child ages 2 to 16, parents have free admission. Parking is $5. Tickets for activities are $1.

Oil Ranch (Hockley, Texas)

The ranch features thousands of pumpkins piled high and over 85 uniquely dressed scarecrows and other fun activities.

When: Open every day in October.

Cost: $15.95 per person plus tax on weekdays and $19.95 per person plus tax on weekends. Kids under 2 have free admission.

