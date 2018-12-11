Here's the entertainer genres at 2019 Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has released the genres of entertainers who will perform on each date of 2019 RodeoHouston.

Here's a look at the calendar:

Monday, Feb. 25: Country

Tuesday, Feb. 26: Spanish Pop

Wednesday, Feb. 27: Country

Thursday, Feb. 28: Country

Friday, March 1: Hip Hop

Saturday, March 2: Country

Sunday, March 3: Pop Rock

Monday, March 4: Country

Tuesday, March 5: Pop

Wednesday, March 6: Country

Thursday, March 7: Country

Friday, March 8: EDM

Saturday, March 9: Country

Sunday, March 10: Norteno

Monday, March 11: Country

Tuesday, March 12: Rock

Wednesday, March 13: Classic Rock

Thursday, March 14: Country

Friday, March 15: Country

Saturday, March 16: Country

Sunday, March 17: George Strait, with Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett

The full entertainer lineup will be released on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale through AXS on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the online waiting room opening up at 9:30 a.m.

