Here's the entertainer genres at 2019 Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has released the genres of entertainers who will perform on each date of 2019 RodeoHouston.
Here's a look at the calendar:
Monday, Feb. 25: Country
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Spanish Pop
Wednesday, Feb. 27: Country
Thursday, Feb. 28: Country
Friday, March 1: Hip Hop
Saturday, March 2: Country
Sunday, March 3: Pop Rock
Monday, March 4: Country
Tuesday, March 5: Pop
Wednesday, March 6: Country
Thursday, March 7: Country
Friday, March 8: EDM
Saturday, March 9: Country
Sunday, March 10: Norteno
Monday, March 11: Country
Tuesday, March 12: Rock
Wednesday, March 13: Classic Rock
Thursday, March 14: Country
Friday, March 15: Country
Saturday, March 16: Country
Sunday, March 17: George Strait, with Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett
The full entertainer lineup will be released on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Tickets will go on sale through AXS on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the online waiting room opening up at 9:30 a.m.
