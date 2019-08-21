Fur baby parents, rejoice! Friendswood's first off-leash dog park set to open Aug. 28

PetSafe

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Friendswood pet owners, rejoice!

A new dog park is headed to your area.

The city's first off-leash dog park is slated to open Aug. 28.

The park was built thanks to a $25,000 grant through the PetSafe Bark for Your Park program. The program "provides funding to create safe, off-leash dog parks nationwide," according to a news release.

Friendswood was one of 25 communities nationwide to receive the funding.

How the funding for the park started

Caden Fischer worked for years with the city to build the park.

It was part of his Eagle Scout project.

After raising more than $11,000 through a variety of fundraisers, the PetSafe grant made it possible to complete the park.

“Caden, along with the entire Friendswood community, has shown immense passion in creating a safe place where pet owners can bring their dogs, and PetSafe is grateful for the opportunity to make this dream come to life,” Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe, said. “We strive to provide communities like Friendswood with the funding needed to make pet-friendly additions that benefit both the residents and their furry friends.”

About the park

The park is 1.6 acres of fenced-in land.

It has fountains and palm trees along with covered seating areas and trash cans.

It's located in Old City Park at 300 Briarmeadow Avenue.

The mayor and the City Council will attend the grand opening event Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

What the mayor says

In a statement, Mayor Mike Foreman said, “I am very excited that our dog park is about to open. It has truly been a public and private partnership with many players; including Eagle Scout Caden Fischer, members of the community who donated to his fundraising efforts, a grant from PetSafe, area groups that have a special affinity for pets, and the tremendous efforts of elected officials and members of the city staff. This project has been a big dream for many people and I’m proud of everyone who has played a part in bringing us to this point of completion. This park will prove to be worth the investment of time and energy for many generations to come.”

