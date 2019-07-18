Doggone good time: 3 things to know about Houston World Series of Dog Shows

A dog looks up from a stroller while being pushed around at the Houston World Series of Dog Shows at NRG Park in July 2017.

Fans of Fido and buffs of Buster will flock to Houston this weekend for the city’s annual dog show.

More than 40,000 people are expected to visit the Houston World Series of Dog Shows, which is in its 42nd year. More than 12,000 entries will participate in what is billed as one of the largest events of its kind.

Here are three things you should know before you head down to the howling good time.

PHOTOS: 2017 Houston World Series of Dog Shows

1. When & where

The fun started Wednesday and ends on Sunday, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at NRG Park. On Friday, the Weight Pull event runs until 8 p.m.

There are all kinds of events that happen throughout each day across four exhibition halls, so make sure you check the full schedule at HoustonDogShows.com.

2. Cost

On Thursday, general admission is $10 for adults. People who are 55 or older, or are members of the military can get in for $5. Children ages 12 and younger get in for free.

Friday through Sunday, admission for adults is $15 and $10 for 55+ and military. Children ages 12 and younger are still free.

Parking is $15 for the day. This can only be paid with cash.

3. What you’ll see

From high-flying tricks to pretty pooches, you might find yourself a bit overwhelmed by all the tail-wagging fun.

In addition to the standard shows and judging, you can stop by breed-specific rescue booths or bid in the silent auction.

There’s also a “Meet the Breeds” event where you can get hands-on experience with more than 110 breeds. You can find a full listing of those events at HoustonDogShows.com.

