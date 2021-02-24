KPRC 2, Graham Media Group donate $25,000 to winter storm relief efforts

While temperatures have risen and water and power have been restored to most, the recovery effort after our winter weather crisis in Texas continues. Many groups are now focused on relief and recovery efforts.

The demand for resources is high and that is why KPRC 2 and our parent company Graham Media Group have donated $25,000 to help people across our community.

Houston Food Bank

KPRC 2 General Manager Jerry Martin presented Houston Food Bank President and CEO Brian Greene with $12,500 from the television station and Graham Media Group to help feed families.

“It’s going to make a very big difference,” said Greene. “The amount of need that we’re going to be dealing with for many weeks to come is just so much, to be layering on top of COVID, it’s going to be extreme.”

The Houston Food Bank which serves 18 counties across Southeast Texas has the largest distribution area in the country.

You can find a Houston Food Bank partner near you through the organization’s website or by calling its helpline at 832-369-9390.

KPRC 2 is also tracking daily food and water distribution sites across our area HERE.

Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund

The Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, established by the City of Houston and Harris County, also received $12,500 from KPRC 2 and Graham Media Group. The fund is overseen and administered by the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

This relief effort is designed to provide grants to local non-profits which are meeting the needs of families not met by other other local and federal efforts.

Examples of work being done by those non-profits include providing help with home repairs, temporary housing, and other basic relief needs.

People seeking assistance are encouraged to dial 211. The 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you would like to contribute to the Winter Storm Relief Fund, you can do that HERE or by texting HOUSTONFREEZE to 51555.