Winter storm warning issued for Houston area

HOUSTON - A vigorous cold front pushing through southeast Texas is ushering in very cold air and chances for wintry precipitation through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning effective from 3 a.m. to midnight Tuesday for all of southeast Texas.

Temperatures are in the 50s as the front begins to move through, but are steadily dropping to near freezing by later into the morning drive.

Temperatures will hold in the low 30s all day Tuesday, with pockets of light rain turning to a mix of rain, sleet, snow and ice as early as the morning commute.

The mix will make some roads very slippery and icy as many areas will not get back above freezing through much of Tuesday.

North of I-10 0.05 to 0.1 inches of ice accumulation is possible with a half to 1 inch of snow. Little accumulation is expected south of I-10. Be extremely careful traveling over bridges, interchanges and over passes, as icy driving conditions are expected.

The wintry mix will push offshore by late Tuesday afternoon.

Extremely cold temperatures will grip southeast Texas in the wake of Tuesday's front. Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the low to mid-20s. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

Temperatures will finally begin to moderate Friday and Saturday.

