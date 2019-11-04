Warmer, cloudier, and eventually wetter weather ahead for the coming week

HOUSTON - After a cool, pristine fall weekend, changes lie ahead as we start the work and school week.

KPRC Channel 2 Meteorologist Eric Braate said that, beginning Monday, temperatures will settle into a more seasonable pattern, so you probably won't need jackets or sweaters too far beyond the early morning hours. Morning lows will be in the 50s and low 60s, while afternoon highs will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

Along with the warmer weather comes slightly higher humidity and cloudier skies. Humidity will be far from oppressive, though, so the air will still feel quite nice through mid-week.

Braate said our next decent rain chance doesn't arrive until late Thursday. That is when our next strong cold front presses into the Houston area. Showers and storms will slide through late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. The wet weather will be followed by chilly and breezy conditions on Friday.

Thursday evening's cold front will also ensure another pleasantly cool weekend. Braate said Saturday will be bright and beautiful, but more clouds and very slight shower chances return to the mix Sunday as a weak back door cold front slips through the area. Don't worry about Sunday being a bust, though.

Most of us will stay high and dry and will be able to take full advantage of the cool fall weather.

