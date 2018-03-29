Tornado touched down in Brazoria County, NWS says

IOWA COLONY, Texas - A small tornado touched down early Thursday morning in a small Brazoria County city, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong winds destroyed a fence at a home in Iowa Colony on County Road 62 just west of 288. Pieces of the backyard fence were blown into the backyard of another home.

Dan Reilly, a NWS meteorologist, said fence debris was strewn in many different directions, indicating a circular wind. Reilly Is categorizing this as an EF-0 tornado with 60 mph wind.

A woman named Brooke, who didn't want her last name printed, said she and her family hid in a closet right after they received the tornado warning just before 2:30 a.m. Brooke's house was the one directly next to the house with its fence blown down. She said her awning was also damaged.

"We heard this large whooshing commotion," Brooke said. "It just sounded like the worst noise you could imagine just happening over our heads. It lasted about 30 or 45 seconds and then it was gone."

Glenn LaMont, the deputy emergency management coordinator for the county, said there was damage reported in Surfside Beach, Liverpool and Sweeney.

Overall, there were no reports of any fatalities or injuries.

