Thousands of power outages reported across Houston area

HOUSTON - Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday as the Houston area was pelted with wintry weather.

CenterPoint Energy reported that 6,242 customers had lost service as of 12:05 p.m.

According to the company’s outage map, a majority of the outages were reported in northwest parts of Houston and Harris County, in the Katy area and in the Richmond area in Fort Bend County.

For more information about how to report outages, call CenterPoint Energy at 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

Customers can also sign up for alerts about power outages at centerpointenergy.com.

Wintry weather is expected throughout most of the day in southeast Texas.

