Sunny days return to Houston after gloomy streak

HOUSTON - Weather for the first week back to work and school after spring break will be nice and quiet.

Temperatures continue to run below average for mid-March. Jackets will be a must every morning with chilly starts in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be comfortable -- close to 70 degrees for the beginning of the week and warming to the mid-70s for the end of the week.

While the weather will be pleasant, the pollen count is brutal. High tree pollen will keep spring allergies the talk of the town for the next several weeks.

This week will be rain-free, but scattered showers are back in the forecast for this weekend. The forecast does not call for a washout with rain chances that are at 40 percent both Saturday and Sunday.

