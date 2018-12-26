Severe weather threat moves in with Wednesday night storms

HOUSTON - Houston is waking up to muggy weather with temperatures in the 60s. Much of Wednesday will be the calm before the storm. Fog is possible Wednesday morning.

With Wednesday being one of the biggest travel days of the year, quiet weather would be appreciated. Unfortunately, skies will turn dark by the end of Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will be another warm day in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will start to pop up late in the day Wednesday and give way to stronger storms.

The threat of severe weather will come in two rounds.

Round 1: Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

Scattered showers will start to pop up Wednesday afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front, but there is some uncertainty if storms will turn severe. It is important to watch storms that form Wednesday afternoon, as isolated storms could create severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Round 2: Early Thursday Morning

The second round of storms will produce a widespread chance for severe weather. A line of strong storms will march west to east across Southeast Texas. The worst of the weather is expected to hit the metro area during the morning commute. About 1 to 3 inches of rain could lead to street flooding. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible. The worst of the weather will move out by Thursday afternoon, leaving behind much cooler temperatures.

