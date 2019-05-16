Severe storms possible this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - Severe weather is possible in the Houston area this weekend as a front attempts to slide through the region.

Thursday and Friday will feature lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. There’s a slim chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm each afternoon.

Rain chances jump to 60% by Saturday as a cold front moves into Southeast Texas. The bulk of the rain will happen during the evening hours and linger into Sunday morning.

There is a slight risk of severe weather for the Houston area on Saturday, with hail and gusty winds the primary threat with any strong storms that develop.

KPRC

Skies begin to clear by Sunday afternoon before summerlike heat and humidity arrive Monday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for a majority of next week.

