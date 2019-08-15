Scattered storms, temps below 100 expected in Houston

HOUSTON - The weeklong stretch of 100-degree weather may just come to an end Thursday in Houston.

The National Weather Service did not continue the heat advisory that has been in effect for the past seven days, when temperatures hit 100 degrees or higher at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

A cold front that settled into Southeast Texas touched off strong storms Wednesday evening, and temperatures Thursday morning started out five degrees cooler than Wednesday morning.

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, as the cold front lingers just off the coast.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot, but only climbing to the upper 90s.

A more typical August weather pattern -- temps in the mid-90s and a chance of afternoon storms -- is expected to continue through for the next 10 days.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.