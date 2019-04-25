Photos show possible tornado damage after storms roll through Texas

Heavy storms pushed through Texas Wednesday, and though there were no reports of damage in Houston, other Texas cities did not get off as easily.

Dallas dealt with flooding at the Dallas Love Field Airport, where dozens of vehicles were completely submerged.

As the storm continued to move east, it wreaked havoc across several other cities including San Augustine, Texas.

Photos showed the dramatic storm damage and possible tornado damage from the system that rolled through the city overnight.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in San Augustine, Texas

The images were sent to KPRC2 by a San Augustine resident and show the damage to a Family Dollar, where the roof has caved in and there is extensive damage to the building.

Early reports indicate a tornado blew through the area, causing some major damage there.

The San Augustine Sheriff’s Office also reported there were trees and power lines down.

There were also reports of tornado damage in Bryan, Texas near College Station.

Sky2 video footage showed severe damage to damage buildings, debris strewn about and downed trees.

