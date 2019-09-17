KPRC 2 weather pro takes on your biggest severe weather questions

HOUSTON - The first wave of heavy rain made its appearance in the Houston area Tuesday morning, and many KPRC 2 viewers had questions about how the conditions will affect their neck of the woods.

KPRC2 Justin Stapleton was live on Facebook with the latest rainfall projections and more on the conditions to expect over the next few days. Like he always does, Justin answered your questions in the comments.

The first wave of heavy rain is here! KPRC2 Justin Stapleton is LIVE with the latest rainfall projections. Join him now for a Q & A session! Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Here are some questions and answers you might find helpful from that Q & A session.

Q. from Susie Bryan-Mott: Should people put their travel plans on hold on Tuesday?

A. from Justin: No, if the airlines are ok, go for it.

Q. from Cindy Armour: Are there any high winds with this storm? Tornadoes?

A. from Justin: Not likely, mostly heavy rain maker

Q. from Erika Deleon: How will weather be for Victoria, Texas?​​​​​​​

A. from Justin: Wet at times but not as bad as here (in Houston).

Q. from ​​​​​​​Jessyboy Zandro Jr Lagunas: Is it safe to drive to La Porte, Texas?

A. from Justin: Yep, just wet on the roads.

Q. from ​​​​​​​Scooby Scott: When does it start to get bad tomorrow am?

A. from Justin: That will be one wave, more coming later in the day.

Q from Aspen Zeigler: Should Brazoria County stock up on food and water?

A. from Justin: Always a good idea to be ready regardless of where the storm goes.

For more with Justin, watch his full Facebook Live and be sure to tune in throughout the rain event to KPRC 2 on-air and online.

