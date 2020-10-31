Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Caribbean Sea

Location 315 miles SE of Kingston Jamaica Wind 35 mph Heading W at 15 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 73.2W, 15.0N

Discussion

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 73.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this westward motion is expected to continue through Sunday night. A slower motion toward the west-southwest and then southwest is forecast on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to be near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua by Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight. The system is then expected to become a hurricane by Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:06 Saturday Afternoon, October 31st

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in Nicaragua and Honduras should monitor the progress of the depression. Hurricane or tropical storm watches will likely be required for portions of these countries later tonight or early Sunday.

Tropics Models at 4:06 Saturday Afternoon, October 31st

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: Through Thursday afternoon, the depression is expected to cause 5 to 10 inches of rain, with local 15-inch amounts, across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and possibly the southern coast of Hispaniola. Across portions of Central America, 10 to 15 inches of rain, with local amounts to 25 inches are expected. This rainfall should lead to flash flooding and river flooding, and could cause landslides in areas of higher terrain.