Hurricane Florence coverage from KPRC2's Jacob Rascon

KPRC2 reporter Jacob Rascon is in North Carolina to cover Hurricane Florence and its aftermath.

Here's a look at his coverage:

"Hurricane Florence outer bands hitting Carolina Beach. What feel like tropical storm-force gusts and some rain. But thankfully, no flooding as we’ve seen farther north. Not yet at least. Long way to go."

"Kerry Sanders has helped lead NBC's hurricane coverage for many years. We're staying at the same hotel on Carolina Beach. He’s got a new gadget to measure storm conditions."

"Hurricane Florence will hit Carolina Beach hard starting in several hours. This is the relative calm before the storm. Police strictly enforcing the curfew, and nobody is allowed on this beach anymore."

“Today the threat becomes a reality,” ⁦@NC_Governor⁩ says. “Our greatest concerns remain the same: storm surge and major flooding.” 2,800 Nat’l Guard soldiers activated; 108 shelters open; 56 school districts closed; power outages “in the millions” expected, he says. pic.twitter.com/8wRsAtmqeO — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) September 13, 2018

“Please do not let your guard down,” FEMA director says ahead of #HurricaneFlorence . “Possibly 40 inches or more rain” and up to 13 ft storm surge forecast in some areas. “Catastrophic flooding” and “lost power for days or weeks” expected. pic.twitter.com/OeanqILqAz — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) September 13, 2018

"Alice Melot has a remarkable story. Evacuated Galveston exactly 10 years ago ahead of Hurricane Ike. Lost everything. Now she lives in Wilmington, NC, and has been told to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Florence."

"We arrived in North Carolina. All stocked up on sparkling water (nothing else available), snacks and other basics. Next, we will sit down with a woman from Galveston who lost everything during Hurricane Ike. She now lives here in Wilmington, hoping history doesn’t repeat itself."

Timelapse of traffic leaving the NC coast, where many have been asked to evacuate. Other orders are mandatory. Busy I-40 WB for miles, as expected. EB wide open. pic.twitter.com/bvSSjVOMvr — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) September 11, 2018

