Houston's triple-digit heat wave continues this week

HOUSTON - The 100-degree weather that arrived in Houston late last week will continue for the first half of this week.

The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory for all Southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Monday, saying temperatures will reach 100 degrees or higher by the afternoon with heat index values between 108 and 113 degrees.

The dangerous heat will continue Tuesday with yet another day of 100-degree temperatures expected. The heat advisory will likely be reissued for Tuesday.

Chances of rain arrive on Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain very hot with highs topping out in the upper 90s.

Temperatures finally drop back into the mid-90s by Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

