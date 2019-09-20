Here's how you can help those affected by Imelda

HOUSTON - Thousands in the greater Houston area were impacted by Tropical Depression Imelda. Many have had to evacuate their homes, and some have lost everything.

Here are different ways you can help those affected:

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief

This grassroots organization is dedicated to helping clean up affected communities by assisting with supplies and work crews following natural disasters.

It provides a space where those who are coming to Houston from out of town to help can drop off gear, store their cleaning supplies, shower, have a meal and take a nap.

The organization is accepting the following donations at 2107 Lexford Lane:

Dry and canned pet food

Clean clothing

New underwear/socks

Gently worn shoes

Linens/towels

Household use medical supplies

Unexpired over-the-counter medications in sealed manufacturers packages

Insulin syringes

You can also contribute financially through its PayPal account.

Phone number: (713) 208-6178

More info.

The Ranch Harley-Davidson

The Houston Harley-Davidson dealership is collecting the following donations at 4101 State Highway 6 South:

Water

Canned foods

Nonperishable Foods

Baby food, diapers, formula, wipes, bottles, etc.

Bathroom toiletries (deodorant, soap, shampoo, toothbrush/paste, etc.)

First-aid supplies

Cleaning supplies

Boxes

Trash bags

Phone number: (979) 690-1669

More info.

Airbnb

The company is working with homeowners by offering free housing from Sept. 19 through Oct. 11 to help those who were displaced and to relief workers who were deployed.

Click here to sign up your home.

Austin Diaper Bank

This nonprofit organization has been providing clean diapers to families in Central Texas for a healthy and comfortable quality of life since 2013.

You can help by providing diapers through its Amazon wish list or making a donation.

More info.

Church World Service

CWS is a nonprofit organization that has been working in international emergency response since 1946. Its mission is to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, heal the sick, comfort the aged and shelter the homeless.

To help those in Texas, CWS is sending emergency cleanup buckets, blankets, hygiene kits and school kits.

You can help financially by donating here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.