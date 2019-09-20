Here's how you can help those affected by Imelda

HOUSTON - Thousands in the greater Houston area were impacted by Tropical Depression Imelda. Many have had to evacuate their homes, and some have lost everything.
Here are different ways you can help those affected:
Mutual Aid Disaster Relief
This grassroots organization is dedicated to helping clean up affected communities by assisting with supplies and work crews following natural disasters.
It provides a space where those who are coming to Houston from out of town to help can drop off gear, store their cleaning supplies, shower, have a meal and take a nap.
The organization is accepting the following donations at 2107 Lexford Lane:
- Dry and canned pet food
- Clean clothing
- New underwear/socks
- Gently worn shoes
- Linens/towels
- Household use medical supplies
- Unexpired over-the-counter medications in sealed manufacturers packages
- Insulin syringes
You can also contribute financially through its PayPal account.
Phone number: (713) 208-6178
The Ranch Harley-Davidson
The Houston Harley-Davidson dealership is collecting the following donations at 4101 State Highway 6 South:
- Water
- Canned foods
- Nonperishable Foods
- Baby food, diapers, formula, wipes, bottles, etc.
- Bathroom toiletries (deodorant, soap, shampoo, toothbrush/paste, etc.)
- First-aid supplies
- Cleaning supplies
- Boxes
- Trash bags
Phone number: (979) 690-1669
Airbnb
The company is working with homeowners by offering free housing from Sept. 19 through Oct. 11 to help those who were displaced and to relief workers who were deployed.
Click here to sign up your home.
Austin Diaper Bank
This nonprofit organization has been providing clean diapers to families in Central Texas for a healthy and comfortable quality of life since 2013.
You can help by providing diapers through its Amazon wish list or making a donation.
Church World Service
CWS is a nonprofit organization that has been working in international emergency response since 1946. Its mission is to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, heal the sick, comfort the aged and shelter the homeless.
To help those in Texas, CWS is sending emergency cleanup buckets, blankets, hygiene kits and school kits.
You can help financially by donating here.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.