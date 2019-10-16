Here's what we know, don't know about the tropical system in the Gulf

HOUSTON - Even though we're in the ninth inning of the 2019 tropical season, as they say, "It ain't over until it's over."

We are currently monitoring a developing area of low pressure in the Bay of Campache in the Gulf that has a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Weather Center.

Here's what we know:

Recent computer weather models have been consistent with possible development of a low-end tropical depression or even a storm by the end of this week.

If this storm does develop, it will be named NESTOR; however, at this time, it is too early to say if conditions will allow the storm to form.

With the cold front moving through today, it has produced a dry offshore flow that will help block the disturbance from moving too close to the Texas coastline and eventually shave off the western half of the storm, pushing most of the heavy rain to the north and east of Texas over the weekend.

What we don't know:

Exactly if and/or when the storm will form, if at all, considering it will be pulling in a lot of drier air as the front pushed through this morning

Where exactly it will end up, although most models agree for much of the heavy rain should push into anywhere from Louisiana to the FL Panhandle

While impacts appear to be minimal for the Texas coastline, there is a chance we could see some higher rain chances along the south coast Friday.

