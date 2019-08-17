Heat advisory issued for Houston area; some scattered storms expected

HOUSTON - Another scorching hot day with some scattered storms is expected Saturday for the Houston area.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of Southeast Texas from noon to 7 p.m.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected for a majority of the day with scattered storms expected to develop mainly in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like between 106 and 100 degrees.

Similar weather is expected Sunday with a slightly lower chance of scattered showers.

Monday features a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 90s by the afternoon.

