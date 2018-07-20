Heat advisory issued for areas north of Houston

A heat advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Saturday for areas north of Houston. The following areas are affected:
- Eddy County Plains
- Northern Lea County
- Central Lea County
- Southern Lea County
- Gaines
- Dawson
- Borden
- Scurry
- Andrews
- Martin
- Howard
- Mitchell
- Van Horn
- Highway 54 Corridor
- Reeves County
- Upper Trans Pecos
- Loving
- Winkler
- Ector
- Midland
- Glasscock
- Ward
- Crane
- Upton
- Reagan
- Davis/Apache Mountains Area
- Pecos
- Presidio Valley
- Marfa Plateau
- Big Bend Area
- Terrell
- Artesia
- Carlsbad
- Carlsbad Caverns NP
- Tatum
- Hobbs
- Lovington
- Eunice
- Jal
- Seminole
- Lamesa
- Gail
- Snyder
- Andrews
- Stanton
- Big Spring
- Colorado City
- Van Horn
- Pecos
- Mentone
- Kermit
- Odessa
- Midland
- Garden City
- Monahans
- Crane
- McCamey
- Rankin
- Big Lake
- Alpine
- Fort Davis
- Fort Stockton
- Presidio
- Marfa
- Big Bend NP
- Marathon
- Dryden
- Sanderson
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will reach 100 to 107 degrees with temperatures over 110 degrees along the Rio Grande.
Precautionary, preparedness actions
An extended period of hot temperatures is expected and will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.
Those in advisory areas are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun as much as possible and check on relatives and neighbors.
Never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle as temperatures inside can reach 140 degrees or more in a short period of time.
Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of water and shade.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you think you are experiencing heat stroke, call 911.