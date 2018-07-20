Heat advisory issued for areas north of Houston

A heat advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Saturday for areas north of Houston. The following areas are affected:

Eddy County Plains

Northern Lea County

Central Lea County

Southern Lea County

Gaines

Dawson

Borden

Scurry

Andrews

Martin

Howard

Mitchell

Van Horn

Highway 54 Corridor

Reeves County

Upper Trans Pecos

Loving

Winkler

Ector

Midland

Glasscock

Ward

Crane

Upton

Reagan

Davis/Apache Mountains Area

Pecos

Presidio Valley

Marfa Plateau

Big Bend Area

Terrell

Artesia

Carlsbad

Carlsbad Caverns NP

Tatum

Hobbs

Lovington

Eunice

Jal

Seminole

Lamesa

Gail

Snyder

Andrews

Stanton

Big Spring

Colorado City

Van Horn

Pecos

Mentone

Kermit

Odessa

Midland

Garden City

Monahans

Crane

McCamey

Rankin

Big Lake

Alpine

Fort Davis

Fort Stockton

Presidio

Marfa

Big Bend NP

Marathon

Dryden

Sanderson

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will reach 100 to 107 degrees with temperatures over 110 degrees along the Rio Grande.

Precautionary, preparedness actions

An extended period of hot temperatures is expected and will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.

Those in advisory areas are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun as much as possible and check on relatives and neighbors.

Never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle as temperatures inside can reach 140 degrees or more in a short period of time.

Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of water and shade.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you think you are experiencing heat stroke, call 911.