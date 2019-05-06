4 things you need to know about this week's stormy weather

HOUSTON - While the week's weather will start out pleasant enough, that will not be par for the course. Here are four things you need to know about the stormy weather that Houston is expecting.

Enjoy Monday

Monday will be the only dry day of the work week with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 80s.

Storms start Monday night

Showers and storms will be a possibility Monday night into Tuesday. Brief downpours are expected.

Heavy rain & severe storms

Waves of storms move through starting Wednesday into Sunday. Wednesday’s storms could produce severe weather including damaging winds and hail. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday into Sunday with a potential of 4 to 7 inches of rainfall over the course of those four days.

KPRC

Potential flooding

With heavy downpours possible Tuesday through Sunday it is important to monitor weather and road conditions for street flooding. By the end of the week into the weekend, creeks and rivers could begin to rise and become a flooding concern. The Brazos River is expected to hit minor flood stage at Richmond on Saturday and hit moderate flood stage at Rosharon. Minor to moderate flooding is expected along the Trinity River.

KPRC

