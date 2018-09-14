Flooding reported in Galveston as heavy rain pelts coast

GALVESTON, Texas - Heavy rain falling Friday in Galveston has led to flooding in parts of the coastal city.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 10:30 a.m. for Galveston County, and a flash flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for much of Southeast Texas.

Radar showed several bands of heavy rain moving across Galveston Island.

A video shared by a KPRC2 viewer showed standing water at Shearn-Moody Plaza, at the corner of 25th and New Strand streets.

Photos showed the intersection of 67th Street and Heards Lane was also flooded.

KPRC2 reporter Taisha Walker tweeted a video of a flooded Broadway Avenue J near 49th Street, as well.

Periods of heavy rain are forecast for much of the day along the coast.

Several streets are flooding here in Galveston. I see people driving through high water. Don’t! Turn around. It’s not worth it. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/CXYRujg2TW — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) September 14, 2018

