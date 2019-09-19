Everything to know about Tropical Depression Imelda as Houston floods

Street flooded in Lakewood Pines at Westlake on September 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - As Imelda continues to impact the Houston area, here are the biggest headlines you need to know about:

1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a State of Emergency for southeast Texas.

2. There are several areas of the Houston area that have received more than 25 inches of rain in the last two days leading to significant flooding.

3. Troopers had to re-route traffic to go the wrong way on I-10 to ease congestion in Winnie.

4. There are nearly 50 schools and businesses in Houston that are now closed.

Here's more to know:

There's a flash flood warning in Houston

Flash flood warnings are in effect for all of central and southern Harris County, including downtown Houston until 1:30 p.m.

Major flooding in Chambers County

People in Chambers County are dealing with extreme flooding and heavy rain as remnants of Imelda continue to pelt the area. Chambers County Emergency Management officials said there are multiple areas near Winnie that are unsafe and people are being warned to stay away.

KPRC A car is stuck in floodwaters along a freeway in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2019.

There's high water in Houston

Tropical Depression Imelda has brought flooding rains to parts of the Houston region. Here is a look at high water reports from across Southeast Texas.

Schools are changing schedules

There are more than two dozen school closings across the Houston area. You can keep up with our running list here.

KPRC People in eastern counties into Beaumont are dealing with extreme flooding and heavy rain at remnants of Imelda continue to pelt the area.

Groups are helping people

A few relief groups and emergency responders in the area have stepped in to help those affected by the flooding including the American Red Cross and the Cajun Army.

Heartbreak in Winnie

A woman in Winnie who recently lost her mom is now facing a total home loss after feet of water enter her new home.

