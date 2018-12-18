Dense fog causes fatal crash, other serious issues for commuters

A person was killed after his SUV slammed into a stopped 18-wheeler due to low visibility and fog.

HOUSTON - The Houston area is waking up to a soupy morning with dense fog that is going to make for a messy morning commute.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., with visibility below a tenth of a mile in some areas, so it’s important to be careful when heading out Tuesday morning.

The direct coastline and northern counties are not affected by the advisory, but the majority of the city will have to deal with low visibility for their commute.

Already the fog and low visibility have played in factor in at least one fatal accident in north Harris County.

According to deputies, the accident happened around 2 a.m. near the N. Sam Houston Pkwy and TC Jester.

An Infiniti SUV was traveling westbound on the N. Sam Houston feeder road when, authorities said, the driver did not see an18-wheeler stopped at a red light at the TC Jester Intersection and slammed into the back of the truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the SUV's driver. The road has since reopened.

The fog is expected to lift between 10 and 11 a.m., so people will be dealing with the hazardous conditions well into the morning, according to meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Rain will be moving through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which could make for another messy, wet commute.

Thursday and Friday will see a cool down with a possibility of some wind.

