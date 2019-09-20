Consumer alert: What you need to know, watch for after a flood event

KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis has a warning for what you need to be doing or watching for following a major flood event.

Price Gouging After Imelda

Attorney General Ken Paxton is reminding people and businesses that price gouging is illegal in the wake of declared disasters like Imelda.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for several for the following counties: Chambers, Galveston, Montgomery, Brazoria, Harris, Liberty, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Orange and San Jacinto.

Under state late law, once the governor issues the declaration, vendors cannot charge high prices for necessities like drinking water, food, batteries, generators, fuel, clothing, medical supplies and lodging.

The AG even included towing and repair work in this price-gouging warning. If you live in one of the affected counties and you think a business is price gouging, file a complaint with the AG at Texasattorneygeneral.gov.

Save your receipts and any documents that prove the price gouging. The AG will need those to investigate.

Saving Flooded Property

If your home flooded and you are now trying to salvage items that got wet, here is what you need to do:

Reduce the humidity in your home where you are working. You can use a dehumidifier, fans or just crank up the AC.

Take paintings and prints out of frames while they are wet. Remove pictures from wet albums.

Photos can be rinsed with clean water and then air dried on a paper towel.

If you can not deal with damp items right now, but you want to save them, putting them in the freezer will keep any mold from growing on them.

Check out Consumer Reports for more helpful ideas.

