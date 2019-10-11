COLD FRONT ROLLS IN: See the stunning videos, photos from KPRC 2 viewers across Houston area

A photo submitted by a KPRC 2 viewer of the cold front moving in on Oct. 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - The cold front came in Friday morning, and with it, some amazing scenes of transition across the Houston area.

Take a look at some of the videos and photos submitted to KPRC 2 throughout the morning, showing the stunning changes in action.

THE WOODLANDS:

Funnel cloud rolling down this morning on my way to work😳 This was at College Park and 45N, in the Woodlands. Craziest... Posted by Amanda Bynum on Friday, October 11, 2019

PORTER:

Porter Tx cool front moving in. Posted by Benjamin Terry on Friday, October 11, 2019

WEST HOUSTON:

NEW CANEY:

New Caney and Porter Tx Posted by Benjamin Terry on Friday, October 11, 2019

SOUTHWEST HOUSTON (AT KPRC 2):

The White Walkers are coming! Seriously though, look at that front headed our way! FORECAST: https://www.click2houston.com/weather?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, October 11, 2019

HOUSTON (GALLERIA AREA):

Being in the 10th floor as the storm rolls in makes for good pictures! I welcome to cooler weather to follow! Galleria area. Posted by Peggy Sue Hollingsworth on Friday, October 11, 2019

KATY:

Beautiful picture of the cold front moving into Katy earlier this morning. When this cloud wall reached Katy, there was an immediate drop in temperature of at least 15°￼. Just thought I would share the pic. Posted by Curtis Harris on Friday, October 11, 2019

Here comes the front in Katy! Thanks for sending to us Nancy Fuchs Marshall! Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, October 11, 2019

STAFFORD:

Did you capture some amazing images and video of the cold front? It's not too late to share them with us at Share@Click2Houston.com.

