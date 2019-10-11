Weather

COLD FRONT ROLLS IN: See the stunning videos, photos from KPRC 2 viewers across Houston area

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
KPRC viewer-submitted photo

A photo submitted by a KPRC 2 viewer of the cold front moving in on Oct. 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - The cold front came in Friday morning, and with it, some amazing scenes of transition across the Houston area.

Take a look at some of the videos and photos submitted to KPRC 2 throughout the morning, showing the stunning changes in action. 

THE WOODLANDS: 

PORTER:  

WEST HOUSTON: 

NEW CANEY: 

SOUTHWEST HOUSTON (AT KPRC 2):

HOUSTON (GALLERIA AREA): 

KATY: 

STAFFORD: 

Did you capture some amazing images and video of the cold front? It's not too late to share them with us at Share@Click2Houston.com.

 

