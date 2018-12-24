Christmas Day is the calm before the storm as rain moves in

HOUSTON - Travel weather on the roads and in the air looks decent with no major weather delays expected Monday.

Santa is already on his way. KPRC 2 Meteorologist Britta Merwin was tracking him through the South Pacific Monday morning with help from her friends at NORAD.

Seasonable weather for Christmas Eve, temperatures will be in the mid-60s today with a stray shower possible southwest of Harris County late Monday afternoon through Monday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s Monday evening and a few showers are possible for midnight services.

Santa will need flip flops on Christmas Day. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with spotty showers expected. Christmas Day will be the calm before the storm.

Unfortunately strong storms are on the way for Wednesday night through Thursday. Between 1-2 inches of rain are expected with isolated spots picking up 3 inches of rain.

Severe weather is possible Wednesday night into Thursday with damaging winds being the main threat. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Weather will clear Thursday afternoon after the cold front passes through.

