Barry feeder bands bringing scattered storms to Houston region

HOUSTON - The feeder bands of what is now Tropical Depression Barry are bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday to the Houston region.

Tropical moisture being sucked into Barry, which is spinning over Arkansas, is expected to create narrow bands of heavy rain across Southeast Texas. Where these bands set up, minor street flooding could happen.

Outside of the rain, look for cloudy skies and for warm and very muggy conditions. While temperatures will only climb into the low 90s for highs, the humidity will make it feel more than 100 degrees.

Drier conditions are expected later this week.

