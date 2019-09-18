Airlines offering waivers for travelers affected by Imelda

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Several travelers have been affected by Tropical Depression Imelda as it moves through Southeast Texas.

Multiple airlines are trying to accommodate those travelers whose plans have been affected by the storm.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory which said their flights could be delayed, diverted or canceled due to the rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

According to the advisory, any person who had a ticket to, from or through Houston for Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday can choose to rebook their ticket or travel standby within 14 days of the original travel date without any additional charge.

Any rebooked or standby flights must be between the original cities booked for the original ticket.

People who booked via Southwest.com or the app can reschedule online or through the app.

Anyone who did not book through the website or app will have to speak with a customer representative to rebook their flight.

For specific phone numbers for domestic and international customer representatives, go to Southwest.com.

JetBlue Airlines

JetBlue Airlines is also issuing travel waivers for people scheduled to travel to or from Houston Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the travel advisory, the airline will “waive change/cancel fees and fare differences” for people traveling on those dates.

People can rebook their flights through Sunday on Jetblue.com under the “manage flights” section, or they can contact the airline “prior to the departure of the originally scheduled flight.”

Anyone with a canceled flight can opt for a refund to the original form of payment, according to the website.

The original tickets must have been booked for travel on or before Tuesday.

