Accuweather forecasts near-normal 2019 hurricane season

HOUSTON - Meteorologists at Accuweather issued their forecast Wednesday for this year’s hurricane season.

Forecasters at the weather company said 12 to 14 named storms are expected this year in the Atlantic Ocean. Of those storms, five to seven are forecast to become hurricanes and two to four of those are forecast to become major hurricanes.

That would represent a near-normal to a slightly above-normal season.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are typically 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes in an average hurricane season.

Colorado State University is expected to release its annual hurricane season forecast Thursday.

NOAA’s annual forecast is expected in May.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

