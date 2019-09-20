9 numbers you should know about Imelda's impact

HOUSTON - Here are some numbers to know about Tropical Depression Imelda.
2,000: Rescues that have been performed so far in Harris County, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
1,651: Vehicles that have been towed as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to Houston Police. The number is expected to increase as the day progresses.
1,125: Weather-related calls have been fielded by dispatchers at the Harris County Sheriffs Office as of 2:25 p.m. Friday.
425: High-water rescues have been performed, according to HSCO.
365: Stranded vehicles, according to HSCO.
150: Tow trucks that were used across Houston to remove flooded cars on Thursday.
43: Inches of rain fell in Beaumont, making Imelda the fifth wettest tropical cyclone in US history.
43: The number of major crashes that occurred, according to HSCO.
3: People have died due to the storm. Two in Beaumont, one in Harris County.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.