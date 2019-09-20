9 numbers you should know about Imelda's impact

People wait for the feeder road to clear of flood waters off of Highway 69 North on Sept. 19, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Here are some numbers to know about Tropical Depression Imelda.

2,000: Rescues that have been performed so far in Harris County, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

1,651: Vehicles that have been towed as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to Houston Police. The number is expected to increase as the day progresses.

1,125: Weather-related calls have been fielded by dispatchers at the Harris County Sheriffs Office as of 2:25 p.m. Friday.

425: High-water rescues have been performed, according to HSCO.

365: Stranded vehicles, according to HSCO.

150: Tow trucks that were used across Houston to remove flooded cars on Thursday.

43: Inches of rain fell in Beaumont, making Imelda the fifth wettest tropical cyclone in US history.

43: The number of major crashes that occurred, according to HSCO.

3: People have died due to the storm. Two in Beaumont, one in Harris County.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.